ECCC, UWA sign agreement for transferring students

East Central Community College and the University of West Alabama today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provides enhanced benefits for qualified ECCC students who transfer to the four-year institution in Livingston, Ala.

ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart and UWA President Dr. Ken Tucker met on the East Central campus in Decatur to sign the agreement.

The Memorandum of Understanding guarantees admission to the University of West Alabama to all ECCC students who have a grade-point average of 2.0 or higher and 48 transferable credit hours or an Associate Degree awarded from East Central.

UWA will also offer pre-transfer academic advising to ECCC students. In addition, dedicated academic scholarships for those students with a 3.0 GPA or higher valued at $3,000 to $4,000 per year for up to four consecutive semesters and dedicated housing scholarships valued at $2,000 for the first year will be made available to ECCC students attending UWA.

“ECCC has a long history of students who choose to continue their educational pursuits at the University of West Alabama following graduation,” said Stewart. “We are very appreciative of the interest UWA has in our students and for this clearly defined understanding that makes it more efficient and affordable for them to do so. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the University of West Alabama.”

ECCC offers the two-year pre-baccalaureate Associate of Science and Associate of Arts degrees in 17 major academic concentrations, as well as 23 terminal degree programs in Healthcare and/or Career and Technical Education, and certificates and training in numerous areas through its workforce development program on the Decatur campus, as well as centers in Carthage, Choctaw, Forest, and Louisville. Founded in 1928, ECCC serves the five-county district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. Visit www.eccc.edu for more information.

The University of West Alabama is a regional, state-supported, coeducational institution committed to providing quality education programs for both traditional and non-traditional students. Visit www.uwa.edu for more information.