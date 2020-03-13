Loose Caboose canceled

The Newton Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Loose Caboose Festival for 2020 due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Here is the statement the chamber released Friday afternoon:

On Thursday, the Newton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met with city officials to discuss the ever-increasing threat from the COVID-19 virus in Mississippi and surrounding areas. At the advice of our Mayor and Board of Aldermen, the Newton Chamber Of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel this year’s Loose Caboose Festival.

The health and safety of our community, vendors, attendees, and volunteers is our top priority. We are committed to responsibly doing our part to protect supporters.

As heartbreaking as it is, we strongly believe that this is the right decision for the public’s safety and future of the festival.

This decision presents many, many challenges, and we appreciate your support.

Sincerely,

The Newton Chamber Of Commerce Board of Directors