Moderate risk of severe weather possible Easter Sunday

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 1035 reads
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 8:39am

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has placed all of East Central Mississippi in a moderate risk of severe weather today.

The moderate risk means that tornadoes are likely, including some that are strong and long-tracked. Widespread winds of 70 mph or greater are possible throughout the entire area. Hail up to tennis ball size is also possible.

In addition to the severe weather threats, between 1 and 3 inches of rain is also possible. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph will be likely with gusts of 40 mph or higher possible. This could cause widespread tree damage and power outages.

Here is the current Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook:

Here is the SPC tornado outlook:

*Note: Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point. Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of EF2 - EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

Here is the SPC severe wind forecast:

*Note: Percentages represents probability of damaging thunderstorm winds or wind gusts of 50 knots or higher within 25 miles of a point. Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of wind gusts 65 knots or greater within 25 miles of a point.

Here is the SPC hail forecast:

Note: Percentages represent the probability of one inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point. Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of two inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point.

Obituaries

Frank Lavell “Bo” Gibbs
Frank Lavell “Bo” Gibbs, 69, passed away April 4, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Karen... READ MORE
Glenda Gardner Mason
Albert Lavern Cox
Ovid S. Vickers
Billie Joe Matlock
Ona Bell Breland Rivers

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.