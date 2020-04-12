Moderate risk of severe weather possible Easter Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has placed all of East Central Mississippi in a moderate risk of severe weather today.

The moderate risk means that tornadoes are likely, including some that are strong and long-tracked. Widespread winds of 70 mph or greater are possible throughout the entire area. Hail up to tennis ball size is also possible.

In addition to the severe weather threats, between 1 and 3 inches of rain is also possible. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph will be likely with gusts of 40 mph or higher possible. This could cause widespread tree damage and power outages.

Here is the current Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook:

Here is the SPC tornado outlook:

*Note: Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point. Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of EF2 - EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

Here is the SPC severe wind forecast:

*Note: Percentages represents probability of damaging thunderstorm winds or wind gusts of 50 knots or higher within 25 miles of a point. Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of wind gusts 65 knots or greater within 25 miles of a point.

Here is the SPC hail forecast:

Note: Percentages represent the probability of one inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point. Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of two inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point.