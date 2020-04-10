MSU, Ole Miss to offer refunds on housing, meals, parking

Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and Ole Miss have announced that the universities will be offering prorated refunds for on-campus housing, dining and parking due to the COVID-19 situation, which forced the campuses to be shut down for nearly the second half of the semester.

Keenum is sending a letter to students inform them of the decision today. The letter can be read here: CLICK HERE

Students who did not remain in on-campus residences after March 16 will receive a prorated refund of their student student housing contracts. However, housing paid via scholarships will not be refunded, and any students who withdrew prior to March 16 are not eligible for refunds.

For those with dining plans, students will be able to transfer block meals to the fall semester up to 100 credits depending on whether campus dining was used after March 16. For graduating seniors, they can request a refund, and they will be processed May 10.

Refunds will be issued to all commuter students and students who lived on campus but did not remain on campus after March 16.

Read the details here: CLICK HERE

Here is the release from Ole Miss:

The University of Mississippi will issue prorated refunds to eligible students who paid for university-sponsored housing, meal plans and parking fees during the Spring 2020 semester.

“As our state and the nation grapple with the effects of COVID-19, the University of Mississippi is committed to doing everything in our power to support Ole Miss students and their families,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “We understand that these are challenging times, and we hope these refunds will help our students and their families in this time of such critical need.”

As a state agency and a recipient of federal support, the university made this announcement after the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) voted to authorize the issuance of credits or refunds for these student expenditures.

All refunds will be prorated for the period from March 16, the day that classes were scheduled to resume after spring break, until May 10, two days after the end of final exams.

Specific instructions for students to follow were emailed today (Friday, April 10) and can be found on the university’s COVID-19 website.