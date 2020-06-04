Neshoba County Fair issues statement on cancellation

The Neshoba County Fair Board of Directors and the Neshoba County Fair Association announced late Wednesday that it will cancel the 2020 edition of the Neshoba County Fair due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Thursday morning, the directors and the association issued the following statement:

Concern for the safety and health of our valued Neshoba County Fair patrons due to the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the Board of the Directors of the Neshoba County Fair Association to cancel the 2020 edition of Mississippi's Giant House Party.

This decision was made with a tremendous amount of thought, discussion and consideration. Consultations with the Mississippi Department of Health, other healthcare entities and individuals in the healthcare professions have been ongoing from the onset of the pandemic. The directions from these professionals on guidelines that have been set forth by the Centers for Disease Control that could safely and effectively be followed have been heavily deliberated.

Equipped with that information, the determination was made that these guidelines could not be followed in a safe and healthy manner within the environment and elements of the Fair. For these reasons, the unfortunate decision has been made to cancel the Fair with no plans to reschedule in 2020.

Cabin construction and maintenance may continue. The gates will open at 6am and close at 7pm each day effective Friday, June 5, 2020. The racetrack, pavilion and other Neshoba County Fair Association facilities will be closed effective immediately.

Utilities will remain disconnected to the cabin and camper areas. RV and camper patrons whose utility fees have been paid will have their payment rolled over to cover the 2021 event or a refund can be requested through the Fair office.

We thank you for your continued support of The Neshoba County Fair and look forward to our times together in the future.

The Neshoba County Fair Board of Directors

Neshoba County remains under Gov. Tate Reeves' mandatory mask order until at least Monday, June 8, as Neshoba County has 722 cases of the coronavirus since March 11, ranking fourth overall in the total number of cases of any Mississippi county.