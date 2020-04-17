Newton County up to with 19 cases

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:53pm

The Mississippi Department of Public Health has reported four more coronavirus cases in Newton County, bringing the county total to 19.

There is still one outbreak in a long-term healthcare facility. As of today, the county has not had a death from the coronavirus.

Statewide, MDHS is reporting 169 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,793, with 140 deaths. Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

