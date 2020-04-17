Newton County up to with 19 cases

The Mississippi Department of Public Health has reported four more coronavirus cases in Newton County, bringing the county total to 19.

There is still one outbreak in a long-term healthcare facility. As of today, the county has not had a death from the coronavirus.

Statewide, MDHS is reporting 169 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,793, with 140 deaths. Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties: