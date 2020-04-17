Pearl River Resort furloughs majority of employees

Pearl River Resort announced Friday that it will place most of its employees on temporary unpaid furlough beginning Saturday.

Officials said in a press release Friday that a “minimum essential workforce will remain on payroll throughout the closure.”

“Even in the midst of a world health pandemic that has affected the inability to have full business operations, we are grateful that we were able to pay three pay dates since closing on March 19,” said Sonny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl River Resort. “We are focused on protecting the Tribe and Resort and look forward to the day that the health risk is cleared and our dedicated associates welcome our guests back to the Resort.”

To help during this time, the resort is providing resources to help associates understand the changes and take advantage of the assistance available under the new CARES Act, which should provide significant financial support for most furloughed Associates. The resort will continue to provide health insurance for its associates.