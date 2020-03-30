Second case reported in Newton County, ESCO confirms case

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 2167 reads
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:30am

Newton County now has at least two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to figures released from the Mississippi Department of Health Monday morning.

According to a statement from ESCO, a division of The Weir Group, the company confirmed on Sunday that an employee at its foundry in Newton was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The statement said the employee has symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

Operations at the facility were immediately closed and all co-workers informed. A deep clean of the facility has been undertaken following Center for Disease Control protocols and the foundry is expected to reopen on April 6.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our people and we’re pleased that our colleague is recovering," said in the press release Travis Wilhelm, site manager. "As an essential business, we are doing all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 following the best available state and federal advice.”

