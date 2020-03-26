Sixth death statewide reported from COVID-19

JACKSON – Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports one new death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, bringing the state total to six.

The case was a Rankin County male 80-85 with underlying conditions. He died while hospitalized.

Deaths have been previously reported in Hancock, Holmes, Tunica, Webster and Wilkinson counties.

As of Tuesday, 485 cases statewide were being reported, including one in Newton County, four in Scott County and three in Lauderdale County.

Interactive graphic courtesy Mississippi Departemnt of Public Health