Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Delta. Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast on Friday afternoon as a Major Hurricane.

"I have declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta," Reeves said. "Watch the weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action. Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe."

At this time, the heaviest rain and strongest wind is projected to be felt Friday afternoon through midday Saturday across Southwest Mississippi and further north along the Mississippi River.