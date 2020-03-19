State public schools closed until April 17

Gov. Tate Reeves has ordered that all public schools in Mississippi be closed until at least April 17, the Tuesday after Easter.

"Now is a time for us to understand, however, the seriousness of COVID-19. I will be signing an exectuve order in just a few minutes that closes all public schools until April 17. That will give us a four-week period to evaluate further effects of this particular virus. I will tell you. This is not a decision I take lightly. In my nearly 17 years of public service, it is the most difficult decision I've ever had to make. It is difficult for families when schools are shut down.

"I also want you to hear me say this: I made this decision because I believe this is in the best interests of all of our fellow Mississippians. I also want you to note that this is not a time to take vacation. This is not the time to be spending seven to eight hours outside shooting basketball, although a couple of hours would be just fine. This is a time to continue learning."

Reeves commended school districts for making accomodations for students to continue learning at home. He also said he would relax testing and accountability standards for the remainder of the school year.

Superintendent J. O. Amis of Newton County Schools made the following statement:

Under the advisement of the governor's press briefing today and the guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Education, Newton County Schools will be closed until April 17, 2020.

More details, inclusive of calendar revisions with the safety and success of our students and staff in mind, are forthcoming. Please continue to monitor Parent Square, local media, social media, and the district website.

Again, be reminded to visit www.newton.k12.ms.us for health resources and parental engagement tools. Be safe and continue to remain vigilant while practicing social distancing during this time.