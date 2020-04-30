Testing underway at hospital

Testing for the novel coronavirus is underway at the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Newton this morning.

The drive-through testing began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. today. Another testing day conducted by Lackey Memorial Hospital will also take place next Thursday, May 7. Further testing dates may be announced later by the city.

Anyone who wishes to be tested must call the hotline number: 601-540-0395 to schedule an appointment for screening and testing. Then, come to the front entrance of the hospital and follow the signage to go through the screening and testing area.

Mayor Murray Weems demonstrated how the testing will be conducted. Weems doesn't have COVID-19 symptoms and was only doing this for a demonstration:

At the first station, a worker takes the patient's temperature and asks questions about symptoms and other personal information. The patient does not need to get out of the car, as the screening is performed at the car's window.

At the second stop, the patient is tested by nurses. Again, the patient can stay inside their vehicle, as the healthcare workers will come to the car window and perform the procedure.