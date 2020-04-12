Tornado watch issued until 8 p.m.

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  688 reads
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 11:09am

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Newton County and surrounding areas until 8 p.m.

This watch has been indicated as a "particularly dangerous situation."

Counties in the watch area include Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo.

