Tornado watch issued for area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Newton County until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mississippi counties included are Adams, Amite, Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leake, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Warren, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo.

Through the remainder of today through tonight, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible. Some thunderstorms could produce damaging winds to 60 mph and hail at least to the size of quarter to golf ball size.

Localized flash flooding is also possible, particularly in low lying and urban areas. Heavy rainfall of one to three inches with locally higher amounts is possible.