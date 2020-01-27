Absentee voting begins today

By THOMAS HOWARD,
  184 reads
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 10:59am

Absentee voting for the 2020 primary election begins today and will continue through March 7. The primary election will be held March 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the ballot are candidates for President of the United States, U.S. House District 3 and U.S. Senate, and the winners of each race will advance to the general election, set for November 3.

If a candidate fails to receive 51 percent of the vote, a runoff election will be held March 31.

In primary elections, voters must choose to receive either the Republican or Democratic ballot at the polling location.

A sample of the Republican ballot can be found HERE.

A sample of the Democratic ballot can be found HERE.

