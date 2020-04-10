Man shot while driving on 489

Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a Choctaw tribal resident who was shot while driving down Hwy. 489 last week.

Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker identified the victim as Clay Jim, 51, of Conehatta. He was driving his Cadillac Escalade northbound on Hwy. 489 when he was shot about one mile south of Newton-Conehatta Road, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the woods on the west side of the road.

On Thursday, April 9, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Charles Burkes, 30, with murder.

Veronica Stewart, 38, was arrested Friday, April 3, and charged with murder accessory before the fact.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed Burkes and Stewart were arrested in connection with the shooting. He was not able to release further details at this time.

Efforts to reach Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were not successful as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Be sure to pick up a copy of next week’s Newton County Appeal for more information.