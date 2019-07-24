Teen injured in crash

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 3:17pm

A 17-year-old male was airlifted to the hospital from the scene of a vehicle crash on Hwy. 492 west of Union around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to Union Volunteer Fire Chief Dale Yates, the victim sustained moderate injuries but was awake when he was being treated on the scene. Union Fire Department. Greenfield Fire Department, Sebastopol Fire Department, Newton County Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Lifecare EMS all responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos courtesy Union Fire Department

