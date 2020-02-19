Pets killed in house fire

Collinsville, Bailey, Duffee and Martin fire departments are on scene of a house fire on Richardson road in Lauderdale County.

Officials on the scene said no one was injured, but several of the family's pets were killed in the blaze.

Three adults and five kids were in the home at the time of the blaze. All eight evacuated the house safely.

See next week's edition of the Newton County Appeal for more on this developing story.