Pets killed in house fire

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:34pm

Collinsville, Bailey, Duffee and Martin fire departments are on scene of a house fire on Richardson road in Lauderdale County. 

Officials on the scene said no one was injured, but several of the family's pets were killed in the blaze.

Three adults and five kids were in the home at the time of the blaze. All eight evacuated the house safely.

See next week's edition of the Newton County Appeal for more on this developing story.

Obituaries

Howard Harris
Funeral services for Howard Harris were held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at St. Hill Church.... READ MORE
Nellie Jones
Sherron Thompson
Mr. Hubert Killens
Norma Eileen Snyder
Billie Mac Spivey

Social

Citizen’s Bank School$tash donates $6,200
The Citizens Bank donates more than $6,200.00 to Local Schools in Newton County through its School... READ MORE
Newton spelling bee champions
Union in 2019
