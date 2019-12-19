Wreck wreaks havoc on Hwy. 15

Local law enforcement were looking for a man who fled the scene on foot of a head-on collision just south of the Decatur Street intersection on Hwy. 15 in Union Thursday afternoon.

Officers on the scene said a pickup truck and a log truck collided on Hwy. 15 Thursday afternoon. The pickup truck came to rest on the southbound shoulder of Hwy. 15 while the log truck ran off into the woods off the southbound side of the road.

The driver of the log truck suffered no life-threatening injuries, but the driver of the pickup truck exited his vehicle and fled on foot, according to first responders on the scene. The identity of the drivers were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.