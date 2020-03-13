Car ignites on Rigdon Road

Union, Greenfield and Decatur fire departments responded to a home on Rigdon Road near the Erin Church Road this morning where a Dodge Challenger went up in flames in the residence’s carport.

Firefighters and Newton County Emergency Management the vehicle from the carport with an EMA truck and worked to control the blaze while fuel from the car’s gas tank burned off.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This a developing story. Be sure to check out next week’s paper for more information.