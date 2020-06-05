Mobile testing site set for Wednesday at ECCC’s Brakeen-Wood Gym

JACKSON – Residents of Newton and Tate counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for next week in Clarke, Coahoma, Wayne and Oktibbeha counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, June 10:

• Newton County: East Central Community College Brackeen/Wood Physical Education Building, 486 10th St., Decatur

• Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, June 6:

• Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 8:

• Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

• Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:

• Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna

• Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

Note: UMMC will discontinue use of the CSpire Health app to screen for covid-19 testing on Saturday, June 6. After that, Mississippians can be screened and scheduled for appointment-only testing by going to umc.edu/covidscreening or by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at 601 496-7200.