Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Friday on I-20 just east of Hickory.

Hickory Fire Chief Ginger Hand said the two victims were taken from the scene via ambulance to the hospital in Meridian. The identities of the victims or their conditions were not immediately available.

The crash occurred as a storm system was moving through Newton County, which included a few minutes of heavy rainfall. The mid-sized pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-20 when it left the road around the 116-mile marker and crashed in the woods.

Workers on the scene said the driver and a passenger were wearing seat belts. No one else was in the vehicle.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. First responders on the scene included the Hickory Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff's Department and CareMed EMS.