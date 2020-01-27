Three injured in Newton shooting

By BRENT MAZE,
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:02pm

The Newton Police Department and Newton County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting Sunday night at the Newton Quick Food Mart No. 2, in which opposing parties exchanged gunfire and three people were injured.

 

