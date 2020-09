Three people are in custody after a Newton woman was killed Sunday at a home on Pecan Road. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Marian Roncali, 44. Carlos Roncali, 46, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and capital murder. Today, James Roncali, 77, and Sherry Roncali, 78, were arrested and charged each with accessory before t...