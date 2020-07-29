A man was arrested Friday morning in Newton in connection with the March 14 murder of three people in Killeen, Texas.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coach Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in the 1600 block of Pecan Road in Newton. He was transported to the Lauderdale County Jail, and was awaiting extradition to Bell County, Texas, as of Friday.

On Aug. 20, 2020, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, with capital murder of multiple persons, and a warrant for Morrow’s arrest was issued with a suggested bond amount of $2 million.

Morrow is charged with the murders of Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23. On Saturday, March 14, Killeen Police found the three victims dead with gunshot wounds.

Killeen Police and members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force believed that Morrow that he had fled Texas and could be in Newton. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

“The department wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy. I wish to thank our officers and detectives for their dedicated service in reaching a conclusion in this investigation,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a press release Friday.