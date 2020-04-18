Two in custody after police chase

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 6:28pm

Newton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men following a police chase in Newton.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were manning a safety checkpoint within the county Saturday afternoon when the two suspects refused to stop.

Deputies pursued the suspects into Newton where they left their vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby home.

“[Deputies] chased them into Newton, and they bailed on foot and went into a house,” Pennington said in a text message.

Pennington said both suspects were detained and will likely be charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Identites of the two suspects were not immediatly available.

This is a developing story. See this week’s edition of The Newton County Appeal for more information.

Obituaries

Annie Ruth Johnson
Graveside services for Annie Ruther Johnson were held April 4, 2020 at Morning Star.
Wanda Trotter
Susie Mae Hunter
Eron Lyles
Gladys Wesley
Gwendolyn Cleveland Thrash

