Two in custody after police chase

Newton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men following a police chase in Newton.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were manning a safety checkpoint within the county Saturday afternoon when the two suspects refused to stop.

Deputies pursued the suspects into Newton where they left their vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby home.

“[Deputies] chased them into Newton, and they bailed on foot and went into a house,” Pennington said in a text message.

Pennington said both suspects were detained and will likely be charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Identites of the two suspects were not immediatly available.

This is a developing story. See this week’s edition of The Newton County Appeal for more information.