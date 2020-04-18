Two in custody after police chase

Two in custody after police chaseBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Newton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men following a police chase in Newton.
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were manning a safety checkpoint within the county Saturday afternoon when the two suspects refused to stop.
Deputies pursued the suspects into Newton where they left their vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby home.
“[Deputies] chased them into Newton, and they bailed on foot and went into a house,” Pennington said in a text message.
Pennington said both suspects were detained and will likely be charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Identites of the two suspects were not immediatly available.
This is a developing story. See this week’s edition of The Newton County Appeal for more information.