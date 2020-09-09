U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today marked the award of $3,001,470 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants to make improvements at five Mississippi airports.

“Each year, grants from the Federal Aviation Administration help Mississippi airports make important improvements to their facilities,” Wicker said. “This latest round of grant funding will help airports in our state improve drainage and erosion control and install much-needed weather reporting equipment.”

“Consistent infrastructure rehabilitation and equipment upgrades are vital to ensuring safe and efficient operations at our local airports,” Hyde-Smith said. “These FAA grants will support such efforts, and I’m pleased these Mississippi airports will benefit from this assistance.”

The FAA grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the CARES Act. This will enable local airports to access the federal funds without spending local dollars that may not be available because of lower-than-expected revenues during the coronavirus outbreak.

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

·Key Field, Meridian – $1,638,520 and $83,965 to improve airport drainage and erosion control.

·James H. Easom Field, Newton – $511,771 to improve and rehabilitate the hangar.

·George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville – $299,114 to install weather reporting equipment.

·Bruce Campbell Field, Madison – $271,000 to install weather reporting equipment and rehabilitate the apron.

·Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, Greenville – $197,100 to rehabilitate the taxiway.