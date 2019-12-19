State deeds hospital to City of Newton

The Secretary of State’s Office transferred 14.4 acres of tax-forfeited properties, formerly the Newton Hospital run by Pioneer Health Services, to the City of Newton Thursday. The total value of these tax-forfeited parcels is $845,100.00.

“We are pleased to convey the former hospital property to the City of Newton,” stated Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. “We are hopeful this property will be converted to meet the healthcare needs of the citizens in Newton and Scott counties.”

The hospital closed in December 2015. In August 2016, the county tax collector conveyed this property to the State of Mississippi for the non-payment of property taxes.

Parcel No. 068S-13-00-016.60 is 8.4 acres and is valued at $755,100.00. Parcel No. 068R-13-00-016.70 is 6 acres and is valued at $90,000.00.

“This property transfer is great news for the City of Newton,” said Mayor Murray Weems. “We have missed having a hospital, and we are looking forward to finding a healthcare solution for our citizens.”

“I am thankful for Secretary Hosemann’s efforts in allowing us to take the first step in meeting the healthcare needs of Newton and District 31,” stated Senator-elect Tyler McCaughn.

McCaughn also thanked State Rep. Randy Rushing and State Rep.-Elect Troy Smith for their assistance on the issue.

Mississippi Code Annotated §29-1-21 provides for the intergovernmental transfer of tax-forfeited lands. For more information about tax-forfeited properties, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Public Lands Division at (601) 359-5156.