The Newton Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the meeting will be streamed on the Newton County Appeal's Facebook Live Stream here: https://www.facebook.com/newtoncountyappeal/

Anyone inquiring about being on the agenda or wishing to address the board must call City Hall at 601-683-6181.

Here is the preliminary agenda for tomorrow's meeting: