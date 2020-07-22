The Newton Municipal School District will be opening its school year in a virtual learning environment.

In an announcement Sunday, Newton Municipal School Superintendent Glenda Nickson announced that face-to-face school will not happen until Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

Here is her letter to parents:

Greetings Tiger Nation,

The safety and health of our students, families, faculty, staff, and communities are always top priority and at the forefront of our decision-making process. After much prayer and consideration, the Newton Municipal School District Board of Trustees approved to delay the traditional face-to-face school opening until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The decision was based on information from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA), along with local health officials. The spike in COVID-19 numbers across the state and in our county is of great concern to us. Also, the board approved the virtual learning plan which will begin for all students on Monday, August 10, 2020. In addition, breakfast and lunch will be delivered Monday through Friday.

The week of August 3, 2020, each school administrator will host a Zoom meeting to provide specific information pertaining to attendance, digital resources, materials, and schedules. The information will also be posted on the district's Facebook page and each school's individual webpage.

Thank you for your ever-present support and patience. Our school and leadership teams continue to work diligently to prepare for the return of our students. All plans are subject to change based on recommendations and guidelines from state and local officials. Remember, together, we are indeed stronger and better. For further information, contact each school. Please email questions to faq@nmsd.us.

Thank you and stay safe,

Dr. Glenda Nickson, Superintendent