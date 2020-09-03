Recently, Newton Municipal School District and Union Public School district posted new updates for their hybrid learning schedules.

Superintendent Dr. Glenda Nickson made video that was posted on Aug. 31 that outlined the changes to their hybrid learning. In the video, Nickson states that students in Newton schools “will be continuing the virtual learning experience after the Labor Day holiday.” They will begin in-person learning starting the week of Sept. 14 with a “slow and gradual return.”

Newton students whose parents or guardians last names beginning with letters A-L, will attend school on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be virtual day for all students. Students with parents or guardians whose last names start with letters M-Z will attend school on Thursday and Friday.

Union Public School District also posted an update for their hybrid learning schedules. Students in 7th and 8th grade will now be attending school only virtually, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Those students will attend school virtually from Sept. 3 to Sept. 21.

Students in these grades will not be able to participate in any extracurricular activities and are discouraged from attending any extracurricular events.

There will be chrome books available for students that need one on Friday Sept. 4 at the front of UMS, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.