Driver killed in crash

Newton Fire and Police are on scene at a fatal wreak on I-20 near mile marker 109 westbound. The right lane is closed at this time.

Fire Chief JC Collins said a sedan left the road and struck a parked 18-wheeler. The driver did not survive.

Gabriel Ruiz, the driver of the 18-wheeler, said he had stopped to perform a tire check. He was in the sleeper when he felt the impact. He was not injured.

Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker could not immediately release the name of the deceased driver.