La-Z-Boy to close Newton manufacturing plant, supply operations remain

La-Z-Boy announced Thursday it would be closing its upholstery manufacturing facility in Newton as part of a 10 percent global workforce reduction.

The company said in a news release it would cut approximately 850 jobs across its operations to “improve competitiveness and position the company to drive long-term value for all stakeholders.”

“Effective immediately, the company will reduce its global workforce by about 10 percent, or approximately 850 employees, across its manufacturing, retail and corporate locations, including the closure of its Newton, Mississippi upholstery manufacturing facility. Production will be shifted to available capacity at the company’s Dayton, Tennessee, Neosho, Missouri, and Siloam Springs, Arkansas, plants,” La-Z-Boy said via press release.

La-Z-Boy’s Newton operations employ about 300 people in its upholstery manufacturing facility, which represents about 10 percent of the company’s upholstery production, and also makes recliners, sofas and classic recliners.

The company also employs about 170 workers at a second Newton facility, which handles internal supply functions. According to the press release, Newton’s supply functions will not be closed.

“The Newton-based integrated internal supply functions will remain in operation,” La-Z-Boy said via press release. “Approximately 170 individuals work across these areas and will remain with the company.”

Attempts to reach La-Z-Boy Newton representatives were not immediately successful.

