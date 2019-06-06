Newton airport receives grant

The City of Newton has received a $208,800 grant to rehabilitate 300 square yards of the existing apron pavement and remove tree obstructions.

The funding is administered through the Federal Aviation Administration. Newton is one of 12 Mississippi local airports to receive funding.

Typically, FAA grants require only a 10 percent local match, usually split between the municipality and the state, and 90 percent of the funding coming from the federal government.