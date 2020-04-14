Newton extends curfew to May 5

By THOMAS HOWARD,
  • 449 reads
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:55pm

The City of Newton has extended its nightly curfew in an effort to continue reducing the risk of corona virus to city residents.

The curfew prohibits residents from being out and about between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of emergency situations and those heading to work.

Initially, the curfew was set to lift Thursday, April 17; however Mayor Murray Weems said Monday the deadline would be extended to May 5. After May 5, he said city officials would reevaluate and make a decision on how to move forward.

