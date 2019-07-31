Newton gas leak prompts evacuation

By THOMAS HOWARD,
  • 1433 reads
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 11:54am

Newton first responders and county emergency management personnel are responding to a gas leak near the intersection of Third and Ora streets in Newton.

Newton County EMA director Brian Taylor said no one was hurt and emergency crews have evacuated the surrounding houses as a precaution as they wait for a repair crew from Century Link Gas to arrive.

The leak was accidently caused by Newton Public Works crews performing road repairs,Newton public works director Fred Snow said.

“What happened was, we were fixing a sinkhole and hit the line,” he said.

Newton Fire Chief J.C. Collins said it’s good to take precautions with gas leaks, but the chances of igniting the gas are slim. The correct ratios of gas and oxygen are needed for the gas to catch fire, he said.

“If it’s too lean or too rich, it won’t ignite,” he said.

However unlikely, he added, flames or sparks around a gas leak are never a good idea.

Obituaries

Leon W. Williams
Funeral Services for Leon Williams were held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Newton United... READ MORE
Michael Hunter
James Herbert Vance
Michael Hunter
Leon W. Williams
Oliver James Edison

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.