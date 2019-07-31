Newton gas leak prompts evacuation

Newton first responders and county emergency management personnel are responding to a gas leak near the intersection of Third and Ora streets in Newton.

Newton County EMA director Brian Taylor said no one was hurt and emergency crews have evacuated the surrounding houses as a precaution as they wait for a repair crew from Century Link Gas to arrive.

The leak was accidently caused by Newton Public Works crews performing road repairs,Newton public works director Fred Snow said.

“What happened was, we were fixing a sinkhole and hit the line,” he said.

Newton Fire Chief J.C. Collins said it’s good to take precautions with gas leaks, but the chances of igniting the gas are slim. The correct ratios of gas and oxygen are needed for the gas to catch fire, he said.

“If it’s too lean or too rich, it won’t ignite,” he said.

However unlikely, he added, flames or sparks around a gas leak are never a good idea.