Newton man injured in shooting

A Newton man has been transported to Anderson Hospital in Meridian after he was shot during an incident Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said a 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound in the arm from a handgun between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Old Hickory Road.

“A relative brought the victim to Southern Care Hospice to see if they could help stop the bleeding,” Curry said.

Police and EMS were notified shortly after the victim was brought to the business on Northside Drive. The victim was then transported to Anderson Hospital. The name of the victim was not immediately available.

Curry said they have a suspect in custody as of this afternoon, but no charges have been filed at this time.

“We are still investigating the incident,” Curry said. “We will be in contact with the district attorney’s office about what charges could be filed. This was a domestic incident.”