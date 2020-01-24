Rushing reappointed to chair House municipalities committee

Representative Randy Rushing,R-Decatur, was reappointed by Speaker Philip Gunn Monday to serve as Chairman of the House Municipalities Committee. This will be his second term as chairman of the committee.

Chairman Rushing has served in the Legislature since 2012. He also serves on the House County Affairs; Gaming; Military Affairs; and Ways and Means Committees.

"I am honored that the Speaker has placed this responsibility and trust in me,” said Chairman Rushing. “I look forward to working with the members of the Municipalities Committee and the members of the House in passing legislation that will affect our communities."