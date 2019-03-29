Burton found not guilty

Burton found not guiltyBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:52am
Sen. Terry C. Burton, R-Newton, has been found not guilty of DUI charges stemming from a Dec. 19 arrest in Oktibbeha County.
