Burton found not guilty

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:52am

Sen. Terry C. Burton, R-Newton, has been found not guilty of DUI charges stemming from a Dec. 19 arrest in Oktibbeha County.

 

