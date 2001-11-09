Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Agents are investigating a kidnapping and sexual assault complaint in Lauderdale County that resulted in the arrest of a Rose Hill man.

On Oct. 8, agents with the MBI Meridian District responded to a kidnapping and attempted sexual assault complaint on I-59 in Lauderdale County. Information was developed during the course of the investigation which led to the arrest of 58-year-old Jerry Cotton of Rose Hill. Cotton was transported to Lauderdale County Detention Center where he was charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.