Town of Hickory to order curfew

The Town of Hickory will institute a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly beginning Thursday, April 2.

City Clerk Joyce Johnson said no one will be allowed to be on the roads during curfew hours except for police officers and emergency services.

“No one but essential vehicles can be out,” she said.

Johnson said the curfew will remain in place until further notice and will carry a hefty fine for violators.

“If they’re caught, they’ll be fined $500,” she said. “The mayor and the board of aldermen decided to put that in place.”

In the curfew order, the Board of Aldermen appointed Hickory Police Chief Mark Spence as the point of contact for all questions concerning the curfew. Johnson said any residents with questions would need to contact him.