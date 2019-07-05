UPD seeks three suspects in business burglary

Fri, 07/05/2019

Union Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying three suspects who broke into Quinn’s Family Pharmacy, off Hwy 15, early Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Billy Pat Walker said the masked suspects broke out the drive-thru window to gain access to the pharmacy and made off with medications and an iPad.

“They took an iPad that they use at the drive-thru and some medications,” he said.

Walker said the investigation is ongoing, and UPD is asking the public for help identifying the three suspects caught on video.

“Anybody that knows anything, please call us or Crimestoppers,” he said.

Residents with information are asked to call Union Police Department at 601-774-9211 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

