Union hires Wren as football coach

West Lauderdale assistant football coach Jordan Wren has been hired as the new Union High School football coach.

The move was approved unanimously during a special called meeting of the Union School Board Monday night.

Wren has served as an assistant coach with the Knights for the past three seasons. He previously served as an assistant football coach from 2010-2017 at Olive Branch, which won a state championship in 2011.

He replaces Brad Breland, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 18 years with the program.

Wren attended the meeting with his wife, Hannah, and two girls, Ivy Rae and Livi Jane.

