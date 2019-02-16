1 killed, 1 injured in Little Rock shooting

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Sat, 02/16/2019 - 12:47pm

Newton County Sheriff’s Department has a suspect in custody after a fatal shooting Friday night in Little Rock claimed the life of one teen and injured another.

Sheriff Jackie Knight said the incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday on Decatur-Little Rock Road.

“A young man about 17 years of age was killed,” he said. “The one injured was his brother."

Due to the young age of the victims, Knight said he was not releasing their names at this time. However, he confirmed 42-year-old Johnell Hasheim Jones had been taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting.

“He’ll be formally charged Tuesday due to the holiday,” he said.

Knight declined to release information regarding motive, saying the incident is still under investigation as deputies work to collect witness statements and confirm details.

“I want to get all my facts straight before I release that,” he said.

He said he hoped to be able to say more on Monday or Tuesday.


 

