2020 Legislative Session to reconvene May 18

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 209 reads
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:05pm

Jackson – By agreement of Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, the Mississippi Legislature will reconvene the 2020 Legislative Session on Monday, May 18. 

The Legislature recessed its 125-day Session temporarily on March 18, following the Governor’s issuance of a State of Emergency related to COVID-19. 

Hosemann, Gunn, and members of the Legislature continue to analyze the impact of the pandemic and federal funds from the CARES Act relief package on the State’s emergency response efforts, healthcare facilities, and wider state budget.  Budget analysts and agencies have said all agencies currently have the funds required to meet their immediate financial needs.  Hosemann and Gunn have specifically reserved the right to reconvene earlier than May 18 if necessary.

Legislative leadership is also working on establishing protocol for working within and visiting the Capitol as shelter-in-place restrictions begin to be lifted.  Their goal is to allow as much access as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of those in the building.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Obituaries

Burma Fay Boler Driskell
A private graveside service for Mrs. Burma Fay Boler Driskell was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at... READ MORE
Ruth G. Walker
William “Bill” P. Stamper
Annie Lois Carey
Annie Ruth Johnson
Wanda Trotter

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.