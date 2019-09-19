Area schools show improvement on State Accountability Report Cards

Newton County’s three public school districts all showed improvement on the 2019 State Accountability Report Cards released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Education. The annual report cards grade districts and schools on an A-F scale based on metrics including proficiency in core subjects, academic growth, college and career readiness and graduation rates.

For the 2019 school year, Union Public School District was given an A-rating, and improvement over the district’s B-rating in 2018. Students showed increased proficiency in English, math and U.S. history, as well as an increase in the graduation rate, 88.2 percent over 82.6 percent in 2018.

Newton County School District also increased from a B to an A-rating on the 2019 report cards. The district’s graduation rate rose from 85.9 percent in 2018 to 90.2 percent, as well as increases in English and math proficiency and college and career readiness.

2019 State Accountability data for Newton Municipal School District shows the district retained its C-rating from the 2018 school year; however, student proficiency increased in all core subjects, including U.S. history, which jumped from 37 percent in 2018 to 62.3 percent. NMSD also saw its graduation rate rise from 77.6 percent to 80 percent since the 2018 school year.

