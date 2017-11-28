Brush fire causes two pile ups on I-20, Hwy. 80

A brush fire got out of control this morning in between Newton and Lake and the smoke caused low visibility for drivers on I-20 and Hwy. 80 causing two separate pile ups.

The low visibility caused eight cars to wreck around 4:30 a.m. on Hwy. 80 and five cars to wreck on I-20. Fortunately, only two injuries were reported. Newton County Emergenacy Management Director Brian Taylor said both of the injured motorists were treated at local hospitals with minor injuries, and both were involved in the I-20 pile up.

“They both happened at about the same time. The one on Hwy. 80 had a total of eight vehicles involved in it and no one was injured,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that the fire came from a road that runs parallel to I-20.

Taylor said the temperature and dew point being close together on Tuesday morning pushed the atmosphere down on I-20 and Highway 80, reducing visibility.