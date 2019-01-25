Burton's family releases statement on stroke

The family of Senator Terry C. Burton released the following statement today concerning his condition after he suffered a stroke Thursday:

"We are very thankful for the outpouring of love and concern for Terry since his stroke yesterday morning. Your prayers have been felt, and we solicit them further in the days ahead.

"We are greatful for the wonderful medical providers who are caring for him and who will lead him through the healing process. During this time, we ask that his privacy be honored in order to enhance his recovery.

"Terry loves serving the people of Mississippi. We hope and pray that he will return to do so as soon as possible."