Cold reaches record lows for Newton County

After a week of relatively warm temperatures icy weather conditions returned to the Newton County area this week.

Newton County was listed as extreme weather area for today with low temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees and 10 to 15 degrees early Thursday morning.

Temperatures should finally get above freezing by midday Thursday,

ending the prolonged hard freeze threat.

Temperatures were expected to warm up to around 40 degrees on Thursday and to 50 degrees on Friday.

Culin said that unlike the Dec. 9 snowfall, which was originally forecasted at around 1 inch but ended at more than 4 inches for Newton County, Tuesday’s snow fall shouldn’t be heavy.

“The higher amounts we’re expecting are higher northwest in the Mississippi Delta so we are expecting about an inch across East Mississippi,” Culin said. “Whatever does fall should stick pretty readily on the grass and the roads, but the problem is going to be that we won’t get much above freezing at all on Wednesday, so despite the fact that it’ll be sunny it’ll still be really cold, and that will help keep some snow around.”

Southern Pine Electric and other power companies are experiencing a critical shortage of electricity due to the increased usage from the extreme low temperatures. Southern Pine is asking all members are asked to temporarily reduce their electric usage until further notice.

The company is urging members to please turn off all non-essential lighting and electrical appliance and minimize use of appliances that use large amounts of electricity such as water heaters, electric ovens and dryers. The company also suggests lowering home thermostats to 68 degrees or lower until the emergency ends.