ESCO-Weir announce expansion

Scotland-based mining equipment manufacturer The Weir Group is investing an additional $15 million in its Newton manufacturing facility as part of a total $50-million plan supporting an additional 150 jobs at the plant. When the investment plan is complete, employment will increase to more than 400 workers, a 60 percent increase from 2016.



“Mississippi is a strong manufacturing state, and prominent companies like the Weir Group and its ESCO division in Newton know our workforce is one of the best in the world. Workers strive every day to produce world-class products like Weir’s quality mining equipment for its global consumers. The products manufactured at the Newton facility demonstrate ‘Made in Mississippi’ is truly a stamp of quality worldwide,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.



The Newton facility, one of Weir’s largest manufacturing operations, produces ground engaging tools for mining and infrastructure needs. The products are critical to the safe, efficient and sustainable extraction of natural resources. The expansion is slated to be complete by August 2019.



“We chose to increase our investment in Newton because it is home to highly skilled people who are passionate about producing world-class products. The equipment we make in Mississippi is exported around the world and the increased demand from our mining and infrastructure customers gives us great confidence in the future,” said Weir Group CEO Jon Stanton.



The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training, as well as statutory tax exemptions.



“The Weir Group’s ESCO division with its talented employees show the world each day that global manufacturing leaders find the people and place needed for success in Mississippi. For nearly 50 years, ESCO’s workforce has enabled the company to achieve its goals by producing top-quality mining equipment used around the world, and this continued corporate investment demonstrates Weir’s commitment to doing business in our state,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “MDA salutes the teamwork of the Mid-Mississippi Economic Development District, the Newton County Board of Supervisors and the mayor and aldermen of the city of Newton, which was instrumental in bringing so many new career opportunities to the people of East Mississippi.”



Approximately 80 percent of the products manufactured at the Newton facility are exported, making Weir’s ESCO division the world’s leading supplier of ground engaging tools for the mining industry. The facility began operations in Newton in 1971. For more information, go to global.weir.